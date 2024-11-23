New Antifungals Highlighted At ICAAC

Fungal infections are on the increase, delegates at the 37thIntersciences Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy, held in Toronto, Canada, heard. This situation has arisen because of a variety of reasons, including chemotherapy, which results in patients being in an immunocompromised state for long periods of time, increased use of transplantation and greater use of broad-spectrum antibacterials. The number of effective drugs to combat this alarming trend is very limited. However, the meeting highlighted a number of promising new antifungal therapies.
One new approach to treating fungal infections may be host immunity, according to scientists at the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in California, USA.
Many researchers have observed the importance of cellular immunity (ie immunity conferred by lymphocytes, macrophages and granulocytes, etc) as critical to the outcome of fungal infections. It was discovered that if cellular immunity is impaired, for example as a result of underlying disease or treatment of that disease, then the fungal infection progresses despite high antibody titers. Experimental work with animals has since demonstrated that fungal infections could be made better or worse by stimulating or impairing cellular immunity, respectively.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze