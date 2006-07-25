New Bosnia/Herzegovina law "potential disaster"

Bosnia and Herzegovina's top pharmaceutical body has claimed that a new law on medicines could lead to "disaster" for the population. The Inter-Cantonal Pharmaceutical Chamber of the Muslim-Croat Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina has called for 35 proposed amendments to the state law on Medicines and Medical Equipment that will soon to be adopted.

Particular concerns about import checks

The Chamber has warned that the new law poorly defines controls in certain areas. One particular concern that it has is with checks on imported medicines. It says that the legislation suggests that imported medicines will not be independently checked by local bodies but by producers instead. Chamber president Madjira Pavlovic-Konjicanin said: "this could cause the appearance of harmful medicines in the Bosnian market and, if imported medicines do not correspond to the declarations of producers or importers, the consequences for the population could be disastrous."