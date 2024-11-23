New Cardiovascular Drugs Reviewed

At the end of last week and too late for inclusion in this issue of the Marketletter, the US Food and Drug Administration's Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee were to review applications for two cardiovascular drugs, SmithKline Beecham's Coreg (carvedilol) and Boehringer Mannheim's reteplase.
On May 2, SB was to seek approval to extend carvedilol's indications to include use in congestive heart failure and for the control of heart rate during periods of ventricular rate in atrial fibrillation. The drug is already approved for the treatment of hypertension.
On May 3, Boehringer was to apply for approval of reteplase for the management of acute myocardial infarction in adults, the dissolution of blood clots obstructing coronary arteries, improvement of ventricular function following AMI, reduction of the incidence of CHF, and the reduction of mortality associated with AMI.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze