New Clinical Trials In Brief

- Immune Response has started enrolling the first patients into itsPhase II trial of a newly-formulated T cell receptor peptide therapeutic vaccine in patients with moderate to severe psoriasis. The company presented data from an earlier TCR formulation at the American College of Rheumatology meeting earlier this year (Marketletter January 20). The new formulation consists of two TCR peptides and an adjuvant, and is designed to delete T cell lines thought to be responsible for psoriasis. Results should be available in mid-1998.