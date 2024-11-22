New Computer Prescription service

A new computer link which has been developed by Eli Lilly unit PCS allows doctors to send electronically new and refill prescriptions to any PCS network pharmacy, eliminating the need for paper prescriptions.

The Rx Authorization system, which is part of PCS' Recap Plus, reduces the number of misread prescriptions, which saves both doctors and druggists time and offers patients the convenience of finding their prescriptions already filled by the time they get to the pharmacy, according to the company.

A PCS spokesman said that the system links doctors, pharmacies and prescription benefits managers to one database. Any prescription written by a doctor connected to Rx Authorization, whether the patient is a PCS member or not, is transmitted to PCS' Recap system, and can then be delivered electronically to one of PCS' more than 54,000 network pharmacies.