New Computer Prescription service

A new computer link which has been developed by Eli Lilly unit PCS allows doctors to send electronically new and refill prescriptions to any PCS network pharmacy, eliminating the need for paper prescriptions.
The Rx Authorization system, which is part of PCS' Recap Plus, reduces the number of misread prescriptions, which saves both doctors and druggists time and offers patients the convenience of finding their prescriptions already filled by the time they get to the pharmacy, according to the company.
A PCS spokesman said that the system links doctors, pharmacies and prescription benefits managers to one database. Any prescription written by a doctor connected to Rx Authorization, whether the patient is a PCS member or not, is transmitted to PCS' Recap system, and can then be delivered electronically to one of PCS' more than 54,000 network pharmacies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze