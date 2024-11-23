New Data With B-MS' Serzone

Bristol-Myers Squibb presented data at the WCBP which demonstrated thatSerzone (nefazodone) is effective in the treatment of severely-depressed hospitalized patients.

81 patients received either Serzone (100-600mg/day) or placebo for a period of six weeks. Serzone was found to be superior to placebo on the Hamilton Depression Rating Scale, with a mean change of 13.5 in Serzone-treated patients, and 6.1 in placebo receivers. The number of patients experiencing at least a 50% decrease in the HAM-D score was 54% of the Serzone group versus 18% of the placebo group. Significant differences were noted by week one on a number of rating scales.

Of the Serzone-treated group, 10% discontinued due to side effects versus 13% of the placebo group. In addition, 29% of Serzole receivers and 48% of those taking placebo discontinued due to lack of clinical effect.