New Data With Merck's Propecia

New data from three studies of Merck & Co's Propecia (finasteride 1mg),an oral treatment for male pattern hair loss, have demonstrated that further hair loss was prevented in treated patients, and that hair growth increased in the frontal and vertex regions of the scalp in a number of men. The company had previously reported promising data at the American Academy of Dermatology meeting (Marketletter March 31).

Of 326 men with mild-to-moderate frontal hair loss who completed the 12-month Phase III study, 53% reported that treatment had led to an improvement in the appearance of their hair, versus 30% of men receiving placebo. Clinical investigators reported similar results, deeming 52% of Propecia-treated patients as having increased hair growth against 31% of the placebo group. In contrast, a panel of dermatologists, who studied patient photographs, concluded that 37% of patients treated with Propecia showed improved hair growth, over 7% of patients receiving placebo. In addition, Propecia significantly increased frontal scalp hair counts by 11.6%. At 12 months, men in the Propecia group saw an average increase of 9.6 hairs in the 1cm circular evaluation area, compared to men in the placebo group who experienced an average two-hair loss, according to a spokesman for the company.

Meanwhile, analysis of two Phase III trials of Propecia in men with vertex hair loss has demonstrated that the drug prevented further hair loss in treated men. Over a 12-month study period, 14% of men in the Propecia group lost hair, according to hair counts, compared to 58% of the placebo group. In a patient questionnaire, 68% of men taking Propecia reported slowed hair loss, compared to 45% of those taking placebo.