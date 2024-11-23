New Diarrheal Drug Plant For Vietnam

A new pharmaceutical plant for the production of drugs to combat diarrhea in children aged under five was put into operation recently in Vietnam's central coastal province Khanh Hoa, according to the Vietnam Courier.
The plant is said to be the first of its type in Vietnam. It has a capacity of 10 million packs of antidiarrheal drugs a year, which surpasses the country's demand for such products, said to be around 4 million packs a year. In the first year of operation, the plant will produce 2 million packs, increasing year by year to its full capacity. The new plant, the newspaper notes, has received funding worth $750,000 from the United Nations Industrial, Cultural and Educational Fund (UNICEF).
Trade Mark Moves Meantime, the Vietnamese authorities have said that foreign manufacturers are not compelled by law to register their trade marks in Vietnam, but those which do will enjoy the same trade mark protection as Vietnamese trade marks, the Vietnam Courier reported. The trade mark registration process in Vietnam is said currently takes seven months, and four-five months for the registering of an industrial design. Registered trade marks are valid for 15 years.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze