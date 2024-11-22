New Division For Roche South Africa

Health care multinational Roche Products (Pty) Ltd has announced the formation of a new community health-oriented division in South Africa - Roche Consumer Health - which will concentrate solely on the development, manufacture and marketing of over-the-counter products.

Richard Westcott, general manager, says the formation of the new division is a constructive response to the urgent needs and challenges of the changing South African health sector. RCH will, for example, strongly support community health care professionals' efforts to provide affordable primary care for all South Africans and, at the same time, will actively promote the global move towards preventative health care.

"RCH has its roots in basic health care, and more specifically in health care products sold without prescription," according to Mr Westcott, who adds that "key health care providers in the country - community pharmacists, clinics, general practitioners and private hospitals - have realized that it is imperative to be 'demand-oriented' and to focus on the needs of the patient's well-being. Simultaneously, consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of responsible self-medication and affordable, effective preventative care."