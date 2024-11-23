New Drug Firm In Former Yugoslavia

Pharmaceutical company Jugoremedija, based at Zrenjanin in the former Yugoslav province of Vojvodina, has set up a new company, designated Remedica, in order to secure drugs and medicines in short supply on the market. Jugoremedija director Vojislav Ribar said the company is planning new export deals, especially in eastern Europe and Russia, and talks are also underway with the Slovene drugmaker Lek, on production licenses for some of its products.

Mr Ribar said Jugoremedija covered about 5% of total Yugoslav demand for medicines. It has been producing drugs under license from Hoechst for some 33 years under a joint investment contract and, before United Nations sanctions, had earned $50 million a year from exports.