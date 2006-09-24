New EU Industrial Policy spelled out

Gunter Verheugen, the Vice President of the European Commission responsible for enterpise and industry, told a workshop organized by the Alliance for a Competitive Industry, in Brussels, Belgium, that the new European Industrial Policy aims to create a better climate for business, with sectoral strategies for signifant industries, including drugs. Although Mr Verheugen made clear that "this does not at all mean sheltering sectors from international competition," the EC has taken steps to ensure the "comprehensive protection of intellectual property rights and the effective fight against counterfeiting."
