New Genomics Tech Attracts Heavyweight Customers

On September 25, Genetics Institute launched a new "functional" genomics program, called DiscoverEase, which the company believes could shorten dramatically the development times for secreted protein-based therapeutics. Two other biotechnology heavyweights, Chiron and Genentech, have already signed up to make use of the technology. This is thought to be the first partnership among major biotechnology companies in the genomics field.

Adelene Perkins, business director of the DiscoverEase program for GI, told the Marketletter that unlike other genomics companies which largely provide bioinformatics services, GI is providing a library of secreted proteins, with their full-length genes and a corresponding relational database, which are ready for assessment in any company's in-house drug screening programs.

Most protein-based drugs are secreted proteins, which act intercellularly or are expressed on the membrane as receptors. Examples of commercialized secreted proteins include insulin, Factor VIII, growth hormone, interferons, erythropoietin, G-CSF and tPA.