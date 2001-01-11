New German Health Minister named

Ulla Schmidt, parliamentary committee deputy chairman of the GermanSocial Democratic Party, the SPD, has become Health Minister in succession to Andrea Fischer, following her dramatic departure and that of Agriculture Minister Heinz Funke over the BSE crisis.
Ms Fischer blamed her departure on the loss of public confidence in effective consumer protection measures related to BSE. She had had a stormy period as Health Minister as she introduced new health service reforms that were attacked by the doctors' organizations and the parliamentary opposition (Marketletters passim). Her resignation statement noted that, in the past two years, she had seen how economic interests, often insufficiently restrained, tended to dominate the health agenda, to the detriment of the health service overall.
Ms Fischer also made clear that her departure was her own decision - she was not pushed. Her political stock has, in fact, now risen because she has accepted personal blame for her handling of the BSE crisis.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze