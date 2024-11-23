Saturday 23 November 2024

NEW HEP B DRUG APPROVED IN JAPAN

19 June 1994

The Japanese regulatory authorities have approved Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho's Serocion Cap (propagermanium) for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection. This orally-active agent is an organic germanium compound and, while it has no direct antiviral activity, it seems to act by stimulating killer T cells and macrophages to produce interleukins and interferons, thereby inhibiting the growth and spread of the virus.

In clinical trials, propagermanium was found to have a clinical efficacy of an order similar to interferon preparations which are already on the market for this indication. However, the company claims the drug is easier to administer, allowing outpatient treatment, and has fewer side effects. Fever symptoms are a common problem with interferons and often limit treatment. The main adverse reactions were skin rash, itchiness, anorexia and gastrointestinal symptoms. The company has also filed for approval to market Serocion for hepatitis C infection.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze