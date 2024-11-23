New Hungarian Wholesale Group Will Demand Action

In Hungary, 21 pharmaceutical wholesalers which together distribute 85% of all medicines sold in the country have set up a new association, reports MTI Econews. The new grouping has been established in light of changes in the way drugs are distributed in Hungary and the privatization of pharmacies. Most of the wholesalers were formerly members of the Association of Hungarian Medicine Producers and Wholesalers.

The association is expected to call for a review of the 1992 regulations affecting drug wholesalers. It will also seek changes on current limits on price margins, which have not been adjusted in line with inflation rises, despite earlier pledges from the government. 40% of all sales revenue obtained by the association's members comes from only 50 products.

Through pooling stocks, the association hopes to avoid shortages of specific drugs, and it also hopes to find cheaper sources of supply for imported medicines.