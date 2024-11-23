New Hungarian Wholesale Group Will Demand Action

In Hungary, 21 pharmaceutical wholesalers which together distribute 85% of all medicines sold in the country have set up a new association, reports MTI Econews. The new grouping has been established in light of changes in the way drugs are distributed in Hungary and the privatization of pharmacies. Most of the wholesalers were formerly members of the Association of Hungarian Medicine Producers and Wholesalers.
The association is expected to call for a review of the 1992 regulations affecting drug wholesalers. It will also seek changes on current limits on price margins, which have not been adjusted in line with inflation rises, despite earlier pledges from the government. 40% of all sales revenue obtained by the association's members comes from only 50 products.
Through pooling stocks, the association hopes to avoid shortages of specific drugs, and it also hopes to find cheaper sources of supply for imported medicines.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze