New Japanese Minister Views Health Policy

Japan's newly-appointed Minister of Health and Welfare, Junichiro Koizumi, says the Ministry will make every effort to regain the confidence of people "by making efficient use of our long-accumulated experience."
In an interview in Pharma Japan Mr Koizumi, who was previously Minister of Post and Telecommunications, added: "I'd like people to think over what a welfare policy implies in the real sense of the term." He said that "informed consent" was not only necessary for communication between doctors and patients, but it also served to promote a better understanding between the general public and the health authorities.
