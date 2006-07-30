New law would raise fake drug punishments

US House of Representatives Member Mike Rogers (Republican, Michigan) has addressed a Congressional briefing on counterfeit drugs in support of his recently introduced medication anti-counterfeiting legislation (HR5156).

Rep Rogers said: "Americans need to know that their medicine cabinets are not imposing harm." Persons engaged in the manufacture, distribution and sale of counterfeit prescription drugs would face tougher criminal penalties under the proposed law, which has been referred to the House Energy and Commerce Committee.