New Life Sciences Center For Chiron

US firm Chiron officially broke ground last week for the construction of its new Life Sciences Center in Emeryville, California. The first phase of construction includes a new five-storey 268,000 square-foot R&D building to be completed in 1998. The building will house 500 researchers.

In August, 1995, the Emeryville City Council approved Chiron's proposal to build a 2.2 million square-foot premier R&D center over a 30-year period. Chiron currently employs around 1,800 people in Emeryville in about 1 million square foot of facilities around the city, which was where Chiron was founded in 1981.

William Rutter, chairman of Chiron, said: "this new research building will enable Chiron to continue its tradition for developing and introducing innovative products that control serious diseases through prevention, diagnosis, and treatment."