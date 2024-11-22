New Pharma Marketing Concept For South Africa

A new pharmaceutical marketing concept - to bridge the gap between manufacturers and their clients - has been launched in South Africa by one of the country's pharmaceutical veterans, Lynton Goldstein, former chief executive of Pretoria Wholesale Druggists and director of Adcock Ingram Wholesale.

Mr Goldstein believes the concept could have a major impact on pharmaceutical manufacturers being assisted with the sell-through of their products, which in turn could be of great benefit to the pharmaceutical industry as a whole.

The basic concept behind the newly-formed company, Professional Pharmaceutical Marketing Services, is to provide liaison between the manufacturers it represents and the various aspects of wholesale, distribution and retail. PPMS provides a sales force capable of calling on over 2,000 retail pharmacies, selling into retail, merchandising and providing feedback as to the needs of the retailers.