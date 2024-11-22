New Pharma Marketing Concept For South Africa

A new pharmaceutical marketing concept - to bridge the gap between manufacturers and their clients - has been launched in South Africa by one of the country's pharmaceutical veterans, Lynton Goldstein, former chief executive of Pretoria Wholesale Druggists and director of Adcock Ingram Wholesale.
Mr Goldstein believes the concept could have a major impact on pharmaceutical manufacturers being assisted with the sell-through of their products, which in turn could be of great benefit to the pharmaceutical industry as a whole.
The basic concept behind the newly-formed company, Professional Pharmaceutical Marketing Services, is to provide liaison between the manufacturers it represents and the various aspects of wholesale, distribution and retail. PPMS provides a sales force capable of calling on over 2,000 retail pharmacies, selling into retail, merchandising and providing feedback as to the needs of the retailers.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze