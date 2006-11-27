New Republican "hold" on FDA Commissioner

US Senator Charles Grassley (Republican, Iowa), the outgoing Chairman of the Senate's Finance Committee (Marketletters passim) has joined two of his party colleagues in issuing a "hold" on the permanent nomination of the Acting Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, Andrew von Eschenbach.

Previous holds by Democrat Senator Hillary Clinton (New York) and Patty Murray (Washington) were lifted after the FDA belatedly approved Barr Pharmaceuticals' Plan B (levonorgestrel) emergency contraception for women aged 18 and above.

Sen Grassley's decision was reported by the Bloomberg news service as being because Dr von Eschenbach "failed to comply with subpoenas issued by the [Senate Finance] Committee." However, an alternative explanation being given is that the approval of Ketek (telithromycin), an antibiotic manufactured by French drug major Sanofi-Aventis, was being questioned, due to the fact that Dr von Eschenbach took over at the FDA in September 2005, after the drug was approved.