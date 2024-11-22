New Sino/Norwegian Pharma Company

The Shanghai Huaihai Drug Factory in the Chinese city of Shanghai and an unspecified Norwegian pharmaceutical company have signed an agreement for the establishment of the Shanghai Naike Pharmaceutical Co Ltd in the Pudong Zhangjian Hightech Science and Technological Park in Shanghai, reports the China Foreign Trade journal.
The joint venture, which is said to have a total investment of $30 million, will produce various pharmaceuticals and associated raw materials. It is believed to be the first Norwegian-funded pharmaceutical joint venture in China.
- Sandoz of Switzerland has negotiated two joint ventures in China with the Tianjin No 5 Dyestuff Chemicals Factory, involving overall $30 million investment.
