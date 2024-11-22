New Strategies For Drug Company Profitability

The pharmaceutical industry is at a watershed, and must decide on new strategies to deal with an increasingly hostile health care environment, says a new study from Financial Times Management Reports.
The report, Pharmaceutical Profitability: New Strategies for Success in a Changing Market, by Datamonitor analyst Tom Brown, notes suggestions that successful pharmaceutical companies in the future will be characterized by: volume rather than price-driven sales growth; a youthful existing drug portfolio with good new product flow; an innovative R&D pipeline targeting unmet therapeutic needs; and the appropriate sales/marketing mass for its market segments.
It says the industry's future depends on:
