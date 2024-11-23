New Studies At European Cardiology Meeting

A number of new studies were highlighted at this year's European Societyof Cardiology meeting in Stockholm, Sweden, and offered new insights into the pharmacological treatment of arrhythmias, stroke and myocardial infarction.
One drug which has been long-anticipated as an important new intervention in arrhythmia is Pfizer's dofetilide. At the ESC meeting, the results of the DIAMOND CHF study showed that dofetilide is safe in patients with severe congestive heart failure, in contrast to prior clinical trials of other antiarrhythmic agents.
The 1,500-patient study found no difference between the mortality rates with dofetilide or placebo. A spokesman for Pfizer told the Marketletter that this trial has confirmed the safety of dofetilide in patients with severe forms of CHF, who are at high risk of sudden death.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze