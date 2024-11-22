New UK Advertising Regs Implement EU Law

The UK Medicines (Advertising) Regulations 1994 and the Medicines (Monitoring of Advertising) Regulations 1994, which implement the European Directive on the Advertising of Medicines for Human Use (92/28/EEC), have been discussed in MAIL, the Medicines Control Agency updating service.
The new Regulations supplement and reinforce existing controls under the Medicines Act, and ensure that medicines are promoted only in accordance with their marketing authorizations. They replace SI 1978/1020 and disapply SI 1978/ 41 for relevant medicines, requiring advertising to be accurate, up-to-date and not misleading. Specifically, the regulations:
- set out license holders' duties regarding advertising and collection of information;
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze