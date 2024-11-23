Saturday 23 November 2024

New US Drug Approvals Announced

8 September 1996

Despite it being the holiday period, a number of new drug products were cleared for marketing by the US Food and Drug Administration, or approval letters were sent to their originators early this month or late last month. The major approvals are as follows:

- Eli Lilly says that it received an approvable letter in support of its drug Zyprexa (olanzapine) for the treatment of the symptoms of psychotic disorders. Lilly says it was not asked to present its data at an FDA advisory board before receiving this notification. A New Drug Application on Zyprexa, which according to Lilly Research Laboratories' vice president Gary Tollefson "is one of the first compounds resulting from Lilly's increased commitment to developing new therapies for the treatment of psychosis," was filed September 21, 1995.

- EnviroDerm Pharmaceuticals has received clearance from the FDA to market IvyBlock, the first and only poison ivy, oak and sumac skin protectant. IvyBlock will be available in the USA without prescription.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze