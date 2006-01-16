Friday 22 November 2024

New year shock for pharmas as Japan cuts drug payments by up to 6.7%

16 January 2006

With a 6.7 National Health Insurance price reduction looming in April 2006, Japanese pharmaceutical manu-facturers are feeling gloomy about their futures. "We have seen the new year with bitter anguish because our utmost efforts to contribute to investment in R&D and enhance-ment of profit earning capability overseas would be wiped out by the NHI price reduction," said Kiyoshi Morita, chairman of the Tokyo Pharmaceutical Manufacturers' Association.

Speaking on January 6 at a new year's gathering in Tokyo, Mr Morita, who is also chairman of Daiichi-Sankyo, noted that pharmaceuticals is one of the leading industries which can contribute to the Japanese economy as a whole.

Responding to the challenges of an aging population and rising demand for health care by juggling its budgets within the constraints of an overall increase of 0.6%, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare is cutting the NHI drug price basis by 6.7%, exceeding expectations which had ranged from 4%-6% (Marketletters passim).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze