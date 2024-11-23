NeXstar Files IND For Liposomal Amikacin

NeXstar has filed an Investigational New Drug application in the USA seeking to start trials of its liposomal amikacin product, MiKasome, in patients with a variety of serious bacterial and mycobacterial infections. A Phase I study has already been completed in Europe. Preclinical studies suggest that the liposomal formulation distributes differently to the conventional formulation around the body, and this may help limit some of the side effects associated with aminoglycosides, such as kidney damage and hearing loss.