NEXT inhaler launched for asthma and COPD

A new generation dry powder inhaler, NEXT, designed to improve the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease through greater user appeal and more efficient and consistent drug delivery, is to be presented for the first time at the Respiratory Drug Delivery conference in Florida at the end of April.
According to its designers, UK-based Cambridge Consultants and Italian drugmaker Chiesi Farmaceutici, the NEXT DPI device "consistently achieves 60% fine particle fraction and has successfully completed pharmacokinetic clinical studies." The firms noted that both doctors and patients have reacted positively to the device's features, which include a reliable dose counter. It is currently being ramped up for manufacture.
