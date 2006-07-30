NICE issues guidelines on Enbrel, Raptiva, Remicade and Taxotere

The UK's National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) has issued guidelines on the use of the targeted biological therapies Enbrel (etanercept), manufactured by Wyeth, and Serono's Raptiva (efalizumab), in the treatment of plaque psoriasis. The drugs, which were both approved for use in PP in October of 2004 (Marketletters passim), are due to be made available through the National Health Service in England and Wales within three months, although some specialists, including John Berth-Jones, a consultant dermatologist from the Walsgrave Hospital Coventry, expressed concerns that some primary care trusts could deny patients access, as a result of funding issues.

Psoriatic arthritis indication NICE guide

The NICE also issued recommendations covering the treatment of the autoimmune condition psoriatic arthritis, which is developed by 10% of plaque psoriasis sufferers. Specifically, the statement advises the NHS' use of Enbrel and/or Schering-Plough's Remicade (infliximab) in the treatment of patients with severe and active forms of the disease. In order to receive the drug on the NHS, patients must: be suffering peripheral arthritis in three or more joints; have failed to respond to at least two prior courses of disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs; and must be intolerant, or have contraindications, to Enbrel.