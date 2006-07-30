NICE issues guidelines on Enbrel, Raptiva, Remicade and Taxotere

The UK's National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) has issued guidelines on the use of the targeted biological therapies Enbrel (etanercept), manufactured by Wyeth, and Serono's Raptiva (efalizumab), in the treatment of plaque psoriasis. The drugs, which were both approved for use in PP in October of 2004 (Marketletters passim), are due to be made available through the National Health Service in England and Wales within three months, although some specialists, including John Berth-Jones, a consultant dermatologist from the Walsgrave Hospital Coventry, expressed concerns that some primary care trusts could deny patients access, as a result of funding issues.
Psoriatic arthritis indication NICE guide
The NICE also issued recommendations covering the treatment of the autoimmune condition psoriatic arthritis, which is developed by 10% of plaque psoriasis sufferers. Specifically, the statement advises the NHS' use of Enbrel and/or Schering-Plough's Remicade (infliximab) in the treatment of patients with severe and active forms of the disease. In order to receive the drug on the NHS, patients must: be suffering peripheral arthritis in three or more joints; have failed to respond to at least two prior courses of disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs; and must be intolerant, or have contraindications, to Enbrel.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze