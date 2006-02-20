NICE OKs Deltex' CardioQ

Deltex, a UK-based hemodynamic monitoring company, says that the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence's review of the technique of esophageal Doppler monitoring concluded that its CardioQ device, which utilizes this technology, does not require further approval.

The NICE, which is the government department responsible for assessing the safety and efficacy of new medical technologies for use in the National Health Service in England and Wales, has confirmed that "esophageal Doppler monitoring is considered standard clinical practice."