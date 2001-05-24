Niedel leaves GSK

James Niedel, Glaxo Wellcome's former head of R&D, is leaving thenewly-merged GlaxoSmithKline group, according to the Financial Times, which says that an internal memo has been released announcing Dr Niedel's departure in July.
After the merger with SmithKline Beecham was announced, Dr Niedel was passed over in favour of Tachi Yamada, who had recently been installed as R&D director at SB. Dr Niedel was unhappy with his GSK position as chief science and technology officer, says the FT. Furthermore, his position is not going to be filled, the newspaper claimed.
