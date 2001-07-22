Nigeria announces moves on fake drugs

Nigeria's National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration is to setup a drug market in Onitsha, Anambra State, to supply traders with genuine drugs in order to stop them buying fakes from importers, notes the News Agency of Nigeria, in a report carried by Xinhua.
Around 40% of drugs in Nigeria are fake or adulterated, and the NAFDAC's Director General, Dora Akunyili, told the Nigerian Association of Industrial Pharmacists that the traders will be advised by pharmaceutical superintendents. The NAIP notes that Nigeria's drug industry is suffering because of the wide circulation of fake drugs and the country's chaotic drug distribution system.
