NIGERIAN HEALTH SPENDING FOR 1992

The federal government of Nigeria has announced a total figure for health care spending in 1992 of 192 million naira, which represents 0.7% of the country's total budget for the year of 27.5 billion naira.

According to the country's president, Ibrahim Babangida, planned expenditures on health care, under the four-year health plan, are forecast at 186 million naira in 1993 and 175.4 million naira in 1994. The government says this year's funding is aimed at consolidating the gains made through the economic restructuring program, to promote greater efficiency, productivity and increased employment.

This year's budget estimate is 21 million naira higher than 1991's figure of 171 million naira, but critics point out that once again it does not meet the World Health Organization's recommendation that health spending should constitute 5% of the total budget estimate. Moreover, this year's budget represents a major reduction in recurrent expenditure on overheads and personnel, meaning that finance for capital projects will be cut.