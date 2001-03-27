Nippon BD takes over Clontech Labs Japan

Nippon Becton Dickinson is to take control of Clontech LaboratoriesJapan as part of its efforts to start genetic research on behalf of Japanese drugmakers, according to the Nikkei Weekly. Nippon Becton's parent company in the USA acquired Clontech Labs in August 1999, and its subsidiaries had worked as independent entities.
Clontech Japan, which posted sales of 1.4 billion yen ($11.4 million) for the year ended September 2000, is expected to enjoy a measure of independence after the takeover in terms of marketing its DNA chips and providing genetic research services.
