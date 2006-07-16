Nippon BI seeks new indication for Micardis

Nippon Boehringer Ingelheim, the Japanese unit of Germany's largest drugmaker, has filed an application for an additional indication on Micardis (telmisartan) as a treatment for nephropathy associated with type 2 diabetes.
Sales of the agent, which is being co-promoted in Japan with Astellas and solely marketed by the local firm, reached about 42.0 billion yen ($367.1 million) in the fiscal year ended March 2005, on an National Health Insurance price basis. NBI hopes the expanded label will differentiate Micardis from other angiotensin II receptor blockers in the tough cardiovascular drug marketplace, noting that data forming the submission will be published within the year.
