Saturday 23 November 2024

Nippon Shoji and Eisai share probe

26 June 1994

A total of 175 executives and employees of Japanese drugmaker and wholesaler Nippon Shogi Kaishi sold company shares last year, and some may have used insider information about patient deaths during trials of the antiviral Usevir (sorivudine) to sell their shares before the knowledge became public, according to a statement by the company in The Japan Times.

The report suggests that several employees of Eisai, Nippon Shoji Kaisha's partner for sorivudine, also sold shares in the company using the same information.

The two companies were informed of the information on September 20, 1993, while the public announcement was made on October 12. Following the public release, Nippon Shoji's stock price dropped by around 500 yen ($4.90) to 2,660 yen per share within one day. The focus of the probe is therefore on share sales during the period September 20 - October 12. A survey of Nippon Shoji's entire staff showed that a total of 385,000 shares were sold by employees during the time in question. So far, 15 people questioned have admitted using the knowledge of the deaths as a basis to sell their shares before the matter became public knowledge. A spokesperson for Eisai said that he did not believe any of Eisai's employees sold shares, but added that it is impossible to keep track of private stock transactions.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze