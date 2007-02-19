Nitec licenses Lodotra to Merck Pharma GmbH

Switzerland's Nitec Pharma, a specialist pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases, says that it has granted German marketing rights to Merck Pharma GmbH for the rheumatoid arthritis drug Lodotra, its modified-release tablet designed to optimize the efficacy of orally-administered low-dose prednisone. The product was originally developed by Merck, in collaboration with UK-based drug developer SkyePharma, before Nitec was spun-out as a separate entity in 2004 (Marketletters passim). Merck retained the option to market the drug in its home territory, and decided to exercise this right after the product achieved positive results in a Phase III trial. Financial terms of the deal were not provided.
