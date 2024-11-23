No Euphoria Over AIDS Drugs Among Investors

Growing competition and a limited number of people able to pay for the newer AIDS drugs will keep their sales relatively modest, according to US industry analysts. Steven Lisi of Mehta & Isaly said that "the euphoria is more for beating the disease than a $1 billion or $2 billion drug coming out."
Last year, total sales of AIDS drugs amounted to $450 million, while $2 billion was spent on R&D. Over 20 million people worldwide are HIV-positive.
Both researchers and industry analysts noted that the data on the drug cocktails came from a small pool of patients and relatively short studies. There is no euphoria among investors, according to Hemant Shah of HKS & Co, with the major question of how long drug cocktails will be effective left hanging.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze