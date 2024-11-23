Nomura Upgrades Richter Gedeon

The Nomura business research company has praised the management of Hungary's Richter Gedeon for the drug company's good results in a generally lethargic Hungarian pharmaceuticals market, reports MTI Econews.
Nomura recently upgraded its rating for Richter Gedeon shares and believes that significant growth on a share price of 6,110 per share on the Budapest Stock Exchange in mid-May can be expected. It is recommending purchase of RG shares.
It is noted that stockpiling of drugs in the first quarter of 1996 in Hungary, ahead of a planned price increase, may set back the fast growth in sales later this year.
