North Korean Drug Export promotion

North Korea is to draw up "realistic" trade plans for increasing its drug exports, says O Thae Bong, vice president of the Committee for the Promotion of International trade of North Korea, quoted in The Pyongyang Times.
The export drive will focus particularly on southeast Asia, the Middle East, China, Russia and eastern Europe, but trade will also increase with the European Union and Latin and Central America. The official said North Korean medicines are in high demand overseas, and their quality will be improved further. Trade relations with foreign countries will be developed and expanded, and joint ventures and technology exchanges set up, he added.
