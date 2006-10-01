Novartis' Exjade approved in the UK

Switzerland-based drug major Novartis says that Exjade (deferasirox) has been approved in the UK for the treatment of transfusional iron overload in patients who suffer from diseases such as thalassemia, sickle cell disease, myelodysplastic syndromes and other rare anemias.
The easy-to-administer, oral, once-daily iron chelator was developed to address the needs of patients who have been using the firm's Desferal (deferoxamine), which is administered via a 12-hour infusion. While it is the gold standard treatment, many patients stop or avoid therapy as it is painful and inconvenient, thus risking complications from the life-threatening cumulative toxicity which results from the transfusions used to treat chronic blood disorders.
The agent is cleared in the European Union for the treatment of chronic iron overload due to frequent blood transfusions in patients aged six and older with beta thalassemia major. Exjade's regulatory filings include data from a Phase III head-to-head trial with Desferal showing that treatment with the two agents on similar doses yielded similar reductions in liver iron concentration after one year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze