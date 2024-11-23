Novartis Ousts GW As Top Drug Firm

Novartis (the merged Swiss companies Ciba and Sandoz) is now the leadingdrug company in terms of sales, according to IMS International's corporate ranking for 1996, which shows that Novartis has a 4.4% share of the world market (comprising 57 countries audited) worth $222 billion last year.
1994 and 1995 leader Glaxo Wellcome drops to number two, though IMS data still gives it a 4.4% world market share, while noting that last year GW's sales were affected by the erosion of Zantac's (ranitidine) market share by competition from both the prescription and over-the-counter sectors of the antiulcerant market.
Merck & Co moves down to third position, with a 4.0% market share, while another 1995 merger, Hoechst Marion Roussel, takes fourth slot, with its market share down to 3.3% for 1996 compared with 3.8% in 1995. Pharmacia & Upjohn, which saw the most impressive move in 1995 - lifting the corporations from individual rankings of 34th and 28th to 18th, managed to rise to 17th position in 1996.
