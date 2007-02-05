Novartis patent law challenge in India

Swiss drug major Novartis is bringing a law suit in India to challenge the patent law that the drugmaker argues, "could leave millions without access to affordable drugs," the on-line edition of Switzerland's Neuen Zuercher Zeitung reports. A 2005 patent law specifically excluded compounds developed before 1995, which India's authorities claim includes leukemia drug Glivec/Gleevec (imatinib). Generic drugmakers in India are able to produce copycat versions of the drug for less than 10% of the $2,600 per month treatment cost of the branded version.
However, Novartis points out that it supplies the drug free of charge to thousands of low-income patients in India. Although the Swiss firm states that it will continue to help poorer patients, whatever the trial's outcome, Paul Herrling, Novartis' head of corporate research, said: "if the patent law is undermined the way it is happening in India, there will be no more investment into the discovery of life-saving drugs."
Pere Pons, of the Swiss branch of Medecins sans Frontieres, told NZZ On-line that "the consequence of a ruling in favor of Novartis would be fewer and fewer drugs on the market. In the long term, it would kill competition from generic drugs." A spokesman for the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations said that India's patent law is "very positive news," but "it needs to be tweaked."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze