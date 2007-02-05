Friday 22 November 2024

Novartis patent law challenge in India

5 February 2007

Swiss drug major Novartis is bringing a law suit in India to challenge the patent law that the drugmaker argues, "could leave millions without access to affordable drugs," the on-line edition of Switzerland's Neuen Zuercher Zeitung reports. A 2005 patent law specifically excluded compounds developed before 1995, which India's authorities claim includes leukemia drug Glivec/Gleevec (imatinib). Generic drugmakers in India are able to produce copycat versions of the drug for less than 10% of the $2,600 per month treatment cost of the branded version.

However, Novartis points out that it supplies the drug free of charge to thousands of low-income patients in India. Although the Swiss firm states that it will continue to help poorer patients, whatever the trial's outcome, Paul Herrling, Novartis' head of corporate research, said: "if the patent law is undermined the way it is happening in India, there will be no more investment into the discovery of life-saving drugs."

Pere Pons, of the Swiss branch of Medecins sans Frontieres, told NZZ On-line that "the consequence of a ruling in favor of Novartis would be fewer and fewer drugs on the market. In the long term, it would kill competition from generic drugs." A spokesman for the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations said that India's patent law is "very positive news," but "it needs to be tweaked."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze