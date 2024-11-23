Novartis To Double Italian Pharma Operations

Swiss drug major Novartis' Italian subsidiary has announced asignificant expansion of its operations, amounting to a virtual doubling. Novartis Farma's Naples production plant and the Farma 2000 R&D center will become the Swiss group's European center for the production of solid forms.

Initial expansion is expected to cost some 60 billion lire ($491.8 million), and will be followed by further investment with the aim of doubling production to 40-86 million units a year over the next three years.