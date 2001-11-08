Friday 22 November 2024

Novartis to set up tropical disease research center in Singapore

8 November 2001

Novartis is to set up a S$220 million ($120 million) tropical diseaseresearch center in Singapore, under a deal with the Singapore Economic Development Board.

Singapore was chosen for the Novartis Institute for Tropical Diseases because "it is widely recognized as a regional center for excellence," commented Novartis' chief executive, Daniel Vasella. It "will benefit from the high quality of local scientific expertise and close proximity to patients in nearby countries where tropical diseases are endemic," he said, and added: "we also look forward to close collaboration with academic centers and other centers of excellence that are already established."

The center is initially to be located in the Singapore Science Park and will then relocate to the new Biopolis facility in 2003. It aims to initiate research and discovery programs early next year.

