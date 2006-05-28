Novavax and Esprit Pharma to develop a testosterone-based SDD patch

USA-based drugmaker Novavax says that it has signed a contract with fellow US company Esprit Pharma to develop a testosterone-based drug, intended for the treatment of female sexual desire disorder. Under the terms of the deal, Esprit is responsible for all developmental costs and lead clinical programs, with Novavax undertaking manufacture of the drug at its facility in Philadelphia. Esprit will retain the rights to market the product in the USA, in return for making specific milestone and royalty payments.