Novelos to raise $15 million

Massachusetts, USA-based Novelos Therapeutics, which is focused on the development of therapeutics to treat cancer and hepatitis, has entered into a definitive agreement with institutional investors to raise $15.0 million in gross proceeds through the sale of shares of a new series of its convertible preferred stock and warrants. The firm has agreed to sell 1,500 shares of series B convertible preferred stock, having a stated value equal to $10,000 each, a cumulative annual dividend of 9% of stated value and a conversion price of $1.00 per share. Investors will also receive warrants, callable in certain circumstances, expiring in five years to buy an aggregate of 7,500,000 shares at an exercise price of $1.25 each.
The investors include Xmark Opportunity Funds, OrbiMed Advisors, and other selected institutional groups. Rodman & Renshaw is serving as the placement agent, and Emerging Growth Equities as the sub-placement agent for the transaction.
The financing will provide funds for Novelos' current development program through mid-2008," said Harry Palmin, the firm's chief executive. "Furthermore, if all the warrants are exercised for cash, Novelos would receive about $10.0 million of additional proceeds. Fundamentally, we continue to anticipate that our pivotal Phase III lung cancer trial will be fully enrolled by the end of the first quarter of 2008. Meanwhile, we expect earlier-stage clinical trial results later this year," he said.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze