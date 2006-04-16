Noven's Daytrana gets FDA go-ahead for ADHD

USA-based drug developer Noven Pharmaceuticals says that the Food and Drug Administration has approved its product Daytrana (methylphenidate transdermal system) for the treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), in children aged six to 12 years. UK drugmaker Shire, which licenses the product, is expected to begin selling it in the first half of this year. Following the FDA decision, Noven is entitled to a $50.0 million milestone payment from Shire, and could earn a further $75.0 million depending on the level of commercial sales.