Novo Nordisk/Amgen/Kirin thrombopoietin venture

- Novo Nordisk has entered into an agreement with Amgen, Kirin and their joint venture Kirin-Amgen for the marketing and sale of thrombopoietin, a platelet growth factor thought to have potential in preventing bleeding complications in cancer chemotherapy patients. Terms state that Amgen and Kirin gain rights to market TPO under license from Novo. Financial terms were not disclosed. In June last year, researchers from ZymoGenetics, a unit of Novo, announced they had cloned TPO. Amgen-Kirin cloned the factor at around the same time. Novo is thought to have a strong proprietary position, as it has already filed several patent applications relating to TPO.
