Novo Nordisk growing in Japan

Danish firm Novo Nordisk saw 2006 sales in Japan rise 5% to 75.3 billion yen ($647.6 million), despite the National Health Insurance price reduction in April that year, said Claus Eilersen, president of the local subsidiary, at a press conference in Tokyo.
Novo Nordisk Pharma now holds 77.2% of the Japanese insulin product market and is the leading company in the sector. Diabetes care products account for 70% of total sales, followed by 20% for growth hormone agents and 10% for hemostasis and other products.
The Japanese unit has filed a New Drug Application for Levimir (insulin detemir) for type 1 and 2 diabetes with the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare and Mr Eilersen said he expects the drug will be approved in the second half of this year. NovoRapid 50/70mix (insulin analog) for type 1 and 2 diabetes and liraglutide (GLP-1 analog) are both in Phase III.
